Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Phenix City police seeking information on June 2021 homicide investigation, reward offered

Phenix City police seeking information on June 2021 homicide investigation, reward offered
Phenix City police seeking information on June 2021 homicide investigation, reward offered(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is looking for answers in a 2-year-old homicide case.

On June 1, 2021, at about 9:31 p.m., police responded to an apartment located on 11th Avenue in Phenix City - in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult female lying on her front porch.

The victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated by medics. The victim, identified as, 36-year-old Sharmeethia L. Mason, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators say witnesses observed an unidentified subject walking around the corner of the victim’s apartment and shooting the victim while she was sitting on her front porch. Witnesses say the subject was seen fleeing the scene on foot. Investigators say multiple shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.

The circumstances surrounding this ongoing homicide are under investigation.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers continues to take a stand against gun violence and is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
Montgomery Police were involved in a chase Wednesday that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
Montgomery police chase ends in crash, arrest
Fellow Montgomery firefighters greet injured brother Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. at a...
Firefighters greet injured brother in Montgomery homecoming Wednesday
Alabama State University is mourning the loss of its longtime marketing and communications...
Longtime coordinator of Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic Parade dies
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend

Latest News

Teen arrested, passenger sought after fleeing traffic stop
The Andalusia Police Department & several other agencies are investigating a complaint...
2022 Andalusia murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Area firefighters come together to cook as part of a fundraiser to help several injured...
Fundraiser aims to help recently injured Montgomery firefighters
RCSO on scene
1 dead in Russell Co. deputy-involved shooting