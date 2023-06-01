Prayer vigil to be held for injured Montgomery firefighters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery will host a prayer vigil next week to honor the five firefighters who were injured in a deadly house fire on May 14.

The vigil will be at City Hall, located at 103 N. Perry St. at 9 a.m. Monday. City officials say they want to support the firefighters in their recovery process.

The injured firefighters include Capt. Donald Crenshaw, who sustained second and third-degree burns across 20% of his body, particularly affecting his upper extremities. He was transported to UAB for intensive burn care and fluid replacement but returned home Wednesday.

Deandre Hartman remains in critical but stable condition at UAB. He suffered extensive burns around his biceps, as well as injuries to his eyes and lungs. Officials say he has a lengthy recovery ahead. His family is asking for greeting cards to lift his spirits during his recovery.

The three other injured firefighters were David Watson, James Christian and Adarius Wesley. All three were treated and later released from Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.

The fire that caused was on Gilmer Avenue. Two people, including a child and a bedridden man, were killed in the blaze. Their names have not been released. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

A fundraiser to help the injured men will be this Friday. Local firefighters will be cooking and selling meats. Pickup will be available at 4 p.m. at Ric and Mo’s, located at 3150 Watchman Dr. in Montgomery. Pre-orders can be made to Brent Manley, who will be cooking the meats, by calling 334-312-2872.

