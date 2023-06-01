Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The search for this year’s Gerber baby is on!

Gerber opened the Photo Search contest on Wednesday to kick off the program’s 13-year anniversary.

However, this year, there is a twist – instead of just sending in a photo of your baby, Gerber wants parents to also submit their own baby photos, too.

Gerber’s panel of judges will look for the cutest photos of both parent and baby.

“This year’s program honors the full-circle journey from baby to parent in a fun way, uniquely connecting parents with their little ones,” Angela Madlangbayan, vice president of marketing at Gerber, said in a news release.

The winner will be crowned the 2023 Gerber Baby and will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

The winner will also receive a $25,000 cash prize, baby clothing from Gerber Childrenswear, a year’s supply of Gerber products, and additional prizes from ezpz® and BÉIS Travel.

Gerber will also make a matching $25,000 donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs, which protect the health of families today and for generations to come.

The contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.

To apply, fill out the entry form on Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
Montgomery Police were involved in a chase Wednesday that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
Montgomery police chase ends in crash, arrest
Fellow Montgomery firefighters greet injured brother Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. at a...
Firefighters greet injured brother in Montgomery homecoming Wednesday
Alabama State University is mourning the loss of its longtime marketing and communications...
Longtime coordinator of Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic Parade dies
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend

Latest News

Teen arrested, passenger sought after fleeing traffic stop
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Rajwa Alseif wave to well-wishers during their wedding...
Jordan’s crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
The Andalusia Police Department & several other agencies are investigating a complaint...
2022 Andalusia murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Phenix City police seeking information on June 2021 homicide investigation, reward offered
Phenix City police seeking information on June 2021 homicide investigation, reward offered