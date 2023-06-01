Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

SEC announces 2024 scheduling changes

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(SEC via MGN)
By James Hayes
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDESTIN BEACH, Fla (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference announced a scheduling format for the 2024 football season on Thursday.

The one-year schedule format has been released while the conference continues to finalize a long-term strategy as a 16-team conference.

The schedule has SEC teams playing in 8 conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, or major independent during the 2024 season when the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas join the SEC.

The SEC will also eliminate divisional standing beginning in 2024. The conference championship will now feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season.

This single standings format allows every school to play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period regardless of whether the SEC utilizes an 8-game or 9-game format for future conference play.

“We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members,” Sankey said. “It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.

“During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups presented by the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC,” Sankey said. Each school’s opponents for the 2024 season will be announced June 14 on a special primetime show on the SEC Network, and dates of games will be announced at a later date.

The schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors following a recommendation from the league’s Athletics Directors during the annual SEC Spring Meetings in Sandestin Beach, Florida.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
Montgomery Police were involved in a chase Wednesday that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
Montgomery police chase ends in crash, arrest
Fellow Montgomery firefighters greet injured brother Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. at a...
Firefighters greet injured brother in Montgomery homecoming Wednesday
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend
Alabama State University is mourning the loss of its longtime marketing and communications...
Longtime coordinator of Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic Parade dies

Latest News

Felix Rosenqvist, top, of Sweden, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500...
Fan whose car was damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500 will receive new ride
Tennessee's Destiny Rodriguez slides home to score beating the tag by Alabama catcher Ally...
West’s 3-run homer, Rogers’ pitching help Tennessee top Alabama 10-5 in WCWS softball opener
Shane Lewis has been named to the Collegiate Baseball All-American Third team.
Shane Lewis named Collegiate Baseball All-American
FILE - Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama plays against the NBA G League...
NBA mock draft: Wembanyama to Spurs 1st, then Brandon Miller to Hornets