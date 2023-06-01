Advertise
Staffing problems are affecting local businesses in the Wiregrass

Keeping workers for jobs with lower wages has become a struggle for many businesses, including right here in the Wiregrass.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Keeping workers for jobs with lower wages has become a challenge for many businesses, including those in the Wiregrass.

This shortage has increasingly impacted food service businesses. For example, Blakely’s Chicken in Headland announced it would be closing its doors permanently after not being able to hire and keep workers.

Tim Allen, district manager of the Toasted Yolk in Dothan, says there are multiple factors at hand when it comes to these shortages, such as finding the right candidate and people preferring to work from home.

Allen believes the hardest part for most places is hiring the number of staff needed to run a restaurant successfully.

