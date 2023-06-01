Advertise
‘Summer Nights’ returns to The Shoppes at EastChase

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Summer Nights is returning to The Shoppes at EastChase with a free concert every Thursday in June from 7 – 9 p.m.

The concerts will take place near Sephora and H&M. People attending the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the free, family-friendly event.

“Summer Nights kicks off the summer in the most perfect way,” said Sidney Carol Barnhardt, Marketing Associate for The Shoppes. “This free concert series gives families something fun to do during the week and provides a great venue to support local musicians.”

Each week Summer Nights will feature a different local band:
  • June 8 Tuckahoe Travelers
  • June 15 Webb Dalton
  • June 22 Rhett Butler and the Lost Causes
  • June 29 Fents The Band

In addition to local music, the event will feature local food trucks like Fire Meats Wood and Funky Forte. Attendees will also be able to enjoy lemonade, cotton candy, and free children’s activities such as face painting, a balloon artist, life-size games, inflatables, and much more.

Pop-ups at the event will include Mountain High Outfitters, local boutiques, and permanent jewelry vendors. Libations and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by Little Donkey.

