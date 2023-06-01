Advertise
Teen arrested, passenger sought after fleeing traffic stop

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning on multiple charges after a traffic stop, and investigators are still searching for the passenger who fled on foot.

According to ALEA, around 7:26 a.m. near Interstate 65 and Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville, a Trooper attempted to stop a 1989 Chevrolet C2500 for a traffic violation. A passenger in the vehicle fled into the woods resulting in a foot pursuit and search of the area.

The driver, who is a 16-year-old, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and minor in possession of a pistol.

Law enforcement has stated they will continue to search and monitor the area for the passenger who was not captured.

The Prattville Police Department, Millbrook Police Department along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit all assisted in the search and arrest. Nothing further is available as the situation is ongoing.

