Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season

Hurricane season in the Atlantic officially kicks off Thursday. (Source: CNN, NOAA, NICK UNDERWOOD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 p.m. advisory that the storm had sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was located about 305 miles (490 kilometers) west-northwest of Fort Myers, Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicted the depression could strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday night or Friday. But the system should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph; anything 74 mph or higher is designated a hurricane.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. Last year’s season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
Montgomery Police were involved in a chase Wednesday that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
Montgomery police chase ends in crash, arrest
Fellow Montgomery firefighters greet injured brother Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. at a...
Firefighters greet injured brother in Montgomery homecoming Wednesday
Shantel Jalisa Boone was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Charles Curry.
Greenville woman convicted of killing boyfriend
Alabama State University is mourning the loss of its longtime marketing and communications...
Longtime coordinator of Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic Parade dies

Latest News

FILE - Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington, Jan. 23, 2023....
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison
Officials in Alaska say three people have died and two others remain missing after a boat...
‘Tragic event’: 3 dead, 2 missing after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Opelika police searching for two Ulta theft suspects
Opelika police searching for two Ulta theft suspects
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline
Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in...
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024