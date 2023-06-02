Advertise
Burned body identified as missing Birmingham woman

Jermiera Ivory Fowler had not been seen since Thursday.
Jermiera Ivory Fowler had not been seen since Thursday.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman.

Birmingham Police say Jermiera Ivory Fowler, 31, was last seen May 31 around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of 41st Street North.

Fowler’s burned body was found June 1 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sellers Road in the Roebuck area.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Fowler had been shot to death and set on fire.

Homicide in NE Birmingham
Homicide in NE Birmingham(WBRC)

No arrests have been made.

