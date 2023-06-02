Elmore County chase ends with suspect in custody

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Department, along with the assistance of ALEA, were led on a pursuit Friday afternoon that ended in the area of Woodhaven Lane and Dozier Road in Elmore County.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, deputies were led on a chase of a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery near Rifle Range Road with assistance from ALEA. The vehicle eventually came to a stop when the vehicle apparently ran out of fuel.

Deputies arrested the driver Cedric Sagers,43, of Wetumpka. Sagers is being held in the Elmore County Jail and is being charged with receiving stolen property 1st, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, speeding, and improper lane usage. A bond has not been set at this time.

Cedric Sagers (Elmore County Sheriff)

Investigators also found items in the vehicle that were taken from the Dollar General in the Central community located nine miles north of Wetumpka. The vehicle is currently being held by authorities.

No further information is available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

