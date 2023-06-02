Advertise
“I’m hit, I’m hit!” Video captures shooting that injured Metro Nashville officer

The Metro Nashville Police Department released body camera footage showing the shooting that left Detective Donovan Coble critically injured.
Metro Police released the body-worn video from Detective Donovan Coble late Thursday night.
Metro Police released the body-worn video from Detective Donovan Coble late Thursday night.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police released the body-worn video from the detective who was shot Thursday afternoon.

The video shows Detective Donovan Coble parking his car in the parking lot at The Parking Spot when they spot Delama Casimir.

Coble and another detective begin a foot pursuit of Casimir through the parking lot. The video shows Casimir climbing a wooden fence and running into a yard on Upshaw Drive.

Coble chases Casimir behind a home and yells at him to stop running with his stun gun pulled.

“I’m going to Tase you if you don’t stop right now. I’ve already got you,” Coble is heard saying on the video.

Man who shot Metro Police officer dies after exchange of gunfire with SWAT officers
Metro Police officer identified, expected to be OK after shooting, police say

He yells for Casimir to drop his gun before there is gunfire. Casimir appeared in the video to be running and firing his gun over his shoulder. Coble fired several shots and appeared to have struck Casimir, who fell to the ground.

Coble retreated after realizing he had been shot, telling another officer he was shot before returning to Upshaw Drive where another detective picked him up. Coble said in the car he was struck in the ribs.

Police said Coble was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition.

Hermitage Precinct and SWAT officers responded to the area to search for the then unidentified gunman.

At 3:35 p.m., SWAT officer Tim Brewer was clearing a section of heavy foliage when he came upon Casimir in the brush. Brewer began shouting demands to Casimir and reported seeing the pistol. Casimir died Thursday evening at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

