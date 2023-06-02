Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has charged Juqwarn Hartwell with the murder of Rondarius...
Arrest made in latest Montgomery homicide
John Carter- Elmore County
Former firefighter charged in Elmore County sex abuse case
Joseph Graham is accused of hitting an Alabama youth services correctional officer with a sock...
19-year-old accused of knocking correctional officer unconscious
A 16-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning on multiple charges after a traffic stop, and...
Teen arrested, passenger sought after fleeing traffic stop
SEC Logo
SEC announces 2024 scheduling changes

Latest News

Train hits car in Brewton Alabama
Scary video: Train collides with car in Brewton, 2 airlifted to hospital
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (AP...
YouTube changes policy to allow false claims about past US presidential elections
Governor Kay Ivey signed HB421 designating the State of Alabama official cookie June 2, 2023 in...
The Yellowhammer Cookie is now Alabama’s official state cookie
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken warns Ukraine cease-fire now would result in ‘Potemkin peace,’ legitimizing Russian invasion