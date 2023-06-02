Advertise
Former firefighter charged in Elmore County sex abuse case

John Carter- Elmore County
John Carter- Elmore County((Source: Elmore County Jail))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Wetumpka firefighter is facing sexual abuse charges in Elmore County after an investigation by the police department.

According to Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton, John Carter, approximately 32 years old, is charged with sexual abuse second degree, facilitating the travel of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child by a computer.

Benton said an investigation into the case began Tuesday when the victim’s father filed a complaint with the police department. Information given by the father was later found to be credible and Carter was taken into custody.

Benton added that the investigation found evidence of an image sent to the victim, who is less than 16 years old, through the social media app Snapchat.

No other details in the investigation were publicly released.

Carter was taken to the Elmore County Jail and placed under a $105,000 bail. He has since bonded out.

Carter resigned from his position with the fire department, according to city officials.

