Prattville Police seeking help identifying felony theft suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to police, the offense occurred Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Office Depot located at 2730 Legends Parkway in Prattville.

Investigators say the pictured female entered the business and placed a printer and document scanner in her shopping cart. The female exited the business with the items and never paid. The items were valued at $689.98.

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects (CrimeStoppers)

The female suspect was captured on video surveillance camera and has visible tattoos, white tennis shoes, shorts, and wearing a white t-shirt. There are no other details available for release at this time.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class D felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspect involved.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or her whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

