ALEA shares safety tips for young, inexperienced drivers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says this time of year for highway patrol is extremely hectic as they see more issues with inexperienced drivers.

“We don’t believe that they’re bad drivers, they just might be inexperienced drivers,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

With school being out, more high school and college students will be on the road enjoying the summer.

Burkett says ALEA is more concerned about the things young drivers haven’t experienced yet that could be of harm to themselves and others.

That’s why Burkett is encouraging adults to have conversations with these young adults before they get on the road.

“If you are a parent or a guardian, take the time to have that conversation with these individuals,” said Burkett.

Conversations should include how to recognize reckless driving.

And while drivers can call 911 for road assistance, Burkett says everyone should know how to change a flat tire.

“If you’ve got a young driver that doesn’t know how to change a tire, that’s a conversation you need to have with them,” said Burkett.

ALEA also encourages all drivers to inspect their vehicles before going on a long voyage.

“You can’t always control everyone else. And that’s the thing for parents to share with their children. It may not be your child, it’s everyone else that you have to be watching out for,” Burkett said. “That’s why it’s so important that you can’t be distracted. You can’t be on that cell phone, you can’t be texting while driving.”

For driver safety and other information from ALEA, click here.

