AUM hosting free multimedia camp for high school students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery will host a free summer camp for high school students interested in careers in media.

AUM’s A.V. Storytelling Camp will take place June 12-16 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in AUM’s Department of Communication. The deadline to register online is June 7.

The camp is offered through AUM’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences’ Department of Communication and Theatre.

Campers will receive career advice from AUM communication faculty and local media professionals. Scheduled guest speakers include Magan McTear, promotions manager at WSFA 12 News; Brian Lyman, editor of the Alabama Reflector; and Rick Hendrick, operations manager for Cumulus Radio Station Group and voice of the Montgomery Biscuits.

Camp participants will also create a feature story-turned podcast episode and video segment to add to their portfolio of creative work. The program will conclude with a listening party and viewing of campers’ work.

The camp includes all meals, snacks, drinks, program instruction materials and equipment. Transportation for off-campus local media tours will be provided.

Click here to learn more.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.