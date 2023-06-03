Advertise
CUTE: Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo

A baby chimpanzee named Kiazi has made her public debut at a zoo in Oklahoma. (Source: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - A zoo in Oklahoma shared a special moment this week with a baby chimpanzee appearing in public for the first time.

According to the Oklahoma City Zoo, the baby named Kiazi joined other members of her group to explore the outside of her habitat for the first time on Wednesday.

“We are excited to watch Kiazi become a rooted member of not only the chimpanzee troop but our OKC Zoo family!” the team shared.

Officials with the zoo said Kiazi was born in October 2022. She was placed with a surrogate mother after her birth mom did not display proper maternal instincts.

Kiazi, now 7 months old, weighs about 11 pounds. The animal care team said she still needs formula but is beginning to eat solid foods.

According to the team, they are continuing to introduce Kiazi to the rest of the chimpanzee family while they expect her to also spend more time outdoors.

The animal care team said guests should have the opportunity to see Kiazi in action getting acclimated to her surroundings during their upcoming visits.

