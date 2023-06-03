Advertise
‘It means everything;’ Taylor-Britt returns to Montgomery, hosts bowling bash for kids

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt partnered with Bowlero of Montgomery to host a bowling bash to support the Boys & Girls Club of the River Region.
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cam Taylor-Britt returned to his hometown of Montgomery Friday to host a bowling bash for the Boys & Girls Club of the River Region at the Bowlero on the Eastern Boulevard.

Taylor-Britt, a graduate of Park Crossing High School, is now a cornerback for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals and says making time to come back to his hometown was an easy decision.

“It means everything to me to do anything for these kids,” said Taylor-Britt.

The decision to go bowling was also an easy decision for the Capital City native. Taylor-Britt says he loves bowling, and his father, Darrell Britt says the family used to go bowling a lot when Cam was growing up.

Taylor-Britt partnered with Bowlero to host Friday’s event, and it was his first official event since launching his J.U.I.C.E Family Foundation.

“Any time we can come back, give back to the kids and everything, it’s just a great feeling,” said Darrell Britt.

Cam Taylor-Britt will be hosting his football camp June 17 at Prattville’s Stanley Jensen Stadium.

