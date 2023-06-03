Trash Pandas Rally Past Biscuits, 5-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (24-25) jumped out to a 3-0 lead but were unable to hold on as the Trash Pandas (24-25) rallied to win 5-3 on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The action started in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Montgomery put together a solid three-run inning. Austin Shenton recorded a two-run single and Junior Caminero immediately followed with an RBI-single to put the Biscuits up 3-0.

It was Shenton’s fifth-straight game with a hit and the second-straight game with multiple RBIs. The third baseman now has 26 RBIs and six multi-RBI games this season, with both being team-highs.

The next frame opened with a leadoff home run from David Calabrese, and Kyren Peters advanced to home plate off an RBI-single from Jeremiah Jackson two at-bats later. Rocket City failed to bring in the tying run, allowing Montgomery to keep a 3-2 advantage.

The Trash Pandas claimed the lead in the seventh inning after two wild pitches from Jeff Belge and another wild pitch from Nelson Alvarez brought in three runs. Despite having six batters reach base and losing the lead, the Biscuits allowed only one hit in the inning.

Down to the final frame, Montgomery was able to put two runners on base with one out. However, Rocket City was able to record a forceout and a flyout to clinch their third victory in four games, 5-3.

Luke Murphy (1-2) earned his first win of the season, while Jeff Belge (2-1) recorded his first loss. Cole Wilcox allowed four hits, two runs, and recorded five strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched during his 10th start of the season.

The Biscuits will look to avoid losing their second series of the season on Saturday, June 3 in the penultimate matchup against the Trash Pandas. It is Wizard Night and includes MAX Fireworks along with a projected pitching matchup of Victor Muñoz (3-3) for Montgomery against Victor Mederos (2-2) for Rocket City.

The series will conclude with a Player Pillow Giveaway presented by Alabama Peanut Producers Association on Sunday, June 4.

