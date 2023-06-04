ADAH offering 3 summer genealogy workshops

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Archives and History will offer three half-day genealogy workshops on Saturdays in June and July.

Workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost to attend each workshop is $30 for the public and $20 for students and Friends of the Archives members. This price includes a boxed lunch.

The following workshops will be held at the ADAH in Montgomery and led by the agency’s expert reference archivists:

Register online by clicking the links above or visiting archives.alabama.gov. For questions or more information, call (334) 242-4364.

The ADAH’s summer genealogy workshops are sponsored by the Friends of the Archives, a non-profit organization that supports the Alabama Department of Archives and History. To learn more about the Friends or to become a member, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.