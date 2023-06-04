Advertise
ADAH offering 3 summer genealogy workshops


The Alabama Department of Archives and History will offer three half-day genealogy workshops on Saturdays in June and July. (Source: Alabama Department of Archives and History)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Archives and History will offer three half-day genealogy workshops on Saturdays in June and July.

Workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost to attend each workshop is $30 for the public and $20 for students and Friends of the Archives members. This price includes a boxed lunch.

The following workshops will be held at the ADAH in Montgomery and led by the agency’s expert reference archivists:

Register online by clicking the links above or visiting archives.alabama.gov. For questions or more information, call (334) 242-4364.

The ADAH’s summer genealogy workshops are sponsored by the Friends of the Archives, a non-profit organization that supports the Alabama Department of Archives and History. To learn more about the Friends or to become a member, click here.

