Biscuits Take Impressive Win Over Trash Pandas, 9-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (25-25) were looking to avoid dropping their second series of the season against the Trash Pandas (24-26), and they did just that with a strong 9-4 victory on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

It only took Ronny Simon one pitch to put Montgomery in the lead, leading off with a 416 ft. solo-blast over the right field wall. Junior Caminero brought in another run with a grounder into left field, and the Biscuits claimed a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The next inning saw more of the same for the Biscuits, with Evan Edwards firing a two-run shot over the right field wall. Austin Shenton followed with a blooper into left field to record an RBI-double and extend the lead to 5-0.

Shenton has recorded 10 hits in 15 at-bats this series and finished the night with four hits, two doubles, a home run, and two RBI. The third baseman currently leads the team in batting average and now holds a 6-game hitting streak.

Rocket City got on the board in the fourth inning after Aaron Whitefield hit an RBI-double to left field to make the score 5-1. In the next frame, Shenton recorded his eighth RBI of the series off his seventh home run of the season, putting the lead back up to five runs.

The Biscuits brought in a run during the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly from Blake Hunt but could not fully capitalize on the bases-loaded situation as the game entered the top of the sixth. Kyren Paris hit a 417 ft. homer into the railroad tracks behind left field, making the score 7-2 with the Trash Pandas looking to make another furious rally.

Caminero hit a grounder into right field to bring in Shenton and make the score 8-2. Caminero now has four RBIs in his first series and recorded three hits in five at-bats during tonight’s contest.

Montgomery scored a run for the fourth-straight inning after Evan Edwards hit a fly ball to right field for an RBI-single, making the score 9-2 entering the eighth inning.

Rocket City got two runs off a single from Bryce Teodosio in the top of the ninth, looking to mount another monumental comeback. Despite the slow start, Sean Harney ripped off three-straight strikeouts to secure the victory in his Double-A debut.

Victor Muñoz (4-3) earned his fourth win in his fourth start of the season while Victor Mederos (2-3) recorded his third loss. Antonio Jiminez also made his Double-A debut on the mound for the Biscuits, allowing no hits and recording two strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched.

The Biscuits will look to split the series on Sunday, June 4 in the series finale against the Trash Pandas. The game includes a Player Pillow Giveaway presented by Alabama Peanut Producers Association and features Mason Montgomery (0-2) on the mound for the Biscuits.

