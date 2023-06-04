Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.
MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s...
Prattville Police seeking help identifying felony theft suspect
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
The Elmore County Sheriff's deputies were led on a high speed chase early Friday afternoon.
Elmore County chase ends with suspect in custody
The Sentinel Boat Company in Wetumpka just finished making a monster catamaran. Now it's on the...
Wetumpka made super catamaran on the way to Michigan

Latest News

It’s a five-day meeting with state agriculture leaders in the nation’s Southern region. This...
SASDA holds annual meeting in Montgomery
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble