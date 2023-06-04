First Alert: Typical early summer pattern here to stay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The month of June is starting off fairly typical weather wise. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day this week, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

Overnight lows will only fall into the 60s and 70s, so if you are looking for comfortable conditions, you will either want to get up early or stay up late, cause the times in the middle will be seasonably hot.

Typical of what we see during the summer, we will dodge a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Coverage of storms are not widespread and a majority of locations will remain dry.

Those who do contend with a shower or storm, could see heavy rain, thunder, lightning and gusty winds. Remember if you are outside and hear thunder roar, go indoors and wait out the storm, they are typically short lived this time of the year.

Those who do not contend with rain, will see a mix of sun and clouds in the sky. Hot and muggy conditions are also forecast each day, making it feel a tad bit warmer to be outside.

The showers and storms we do end up seeing each day will diminish in coverage and fade away after sunset. Most nights, we will be dry by 10 pm at the latest and stay that way through the next morning.

Temperatures really are the main storyline over the next week. We will be at or slightly above normal each day, which is on either side of 90 degrees, but as for early June in Alabama, none of this is usually a surprise!

Also a First Alert heads up, there is some indication that a weak boundary will try to move across Alabama on Thursday, that could increase rain coverage a bit more late week, something we will watch closely, but as of this typing, most days look like carbon copies of each other.

