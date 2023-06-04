Advertise
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

By Chris Six, Liam Garrity and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on State Highway 39 near Aurora, Missouri, KY3 reports.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says there were 11 people involved in the accident. Ten people were on motorcycles and one was driving a car.

A 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted and 61-year-old Linda Anderson were killed in the crash. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states the crash occurred when a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and hit five motorcycles. After the impact, the car then went off the side of the road and stopped in a ditch.

The occupants of the motorcycles were thrown after their bikes overturned. One of the motorcycles caught on fire shortly after the crash.

The driver of the car was a 51-year-old woman and she was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, in serious condition.

There were six other motorcyclists taken to Springfield hospitals in serious condition. One of those in serious condition is a 16-year-old.

Everyone involved in the crash, including the driver, was from Aurora, Missouri.

According to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

