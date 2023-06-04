Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police say on Saturday at about 7:19 p.m., units responded to a local hospital in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim.

An adult male was found to have sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. According to MPD, it was determined that the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Michael Street.

There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this time.

