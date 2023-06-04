Advertise
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting Saturday night.

According to police, at about 9:12 p.m., MPD and fire medics responded to the 700 block of North University Drive in reference to a subject shot.

Donald Bell, 28, of Montgomery, was found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

