Montgomery hosts events to raise awareness of gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 35 homicides have happened in Montgomery in the first six months of 2023, and Montgomery Police say more than 20 cases have been solved.

Across the nation, nearly 120,000 Americans are shot each year.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the City of Montgomery has hosted several events to raise awareness of the issue.

“Become totally committed to saving lives – whatever that cost,” said Keith Moore, director of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention. “If it means that you have to take a gun away from a loved one, if it means you have to get them mental health care.”

On Friday, the city office held a balloon release. On Saturday, it held a “Stop The Violence” Walk. On Sunday, city pages promoted “Wear Orange” day.

There is meaning behind the color orange, hunters wear it in the woods to protect themselves from being shot.

Moore said his office’s efforts are more than just symbolic. It is also taking action.

“The four primary things that we deal with is domestic violence, gun violence, trauma informed care and youth violence,” Moore said. “We have programs that are raising up and being developed in all those areas.”

Moore adds his office tries to connect people to area mental health programs. They also offer mentoring for young people.

He says conflict resolution is the biggest key to reducing gun violence in our city, and he urges parents to be watchful.

“Be aware of what your children are doing,” Moore said. “Be aware of what’s happening in your home.”

Anyone needing assistance or wanting to volunteer with the Office of Violence Prevention can click here.

