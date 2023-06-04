Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery hosts events to raise awareness of gun violence

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the City of Montgomery has hosted several...
June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the City of Montgomery has hosted several events to raise awareness of the issue.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 35 homicides have happened in Montgomery in the first six months of 2023, and Montgomery Police say more than 20 cases have been solved.

Across the nation, nearly 120,000 Americans are shot each year.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the City of Montgomery has hosted several events to raise awareness of the issue.

“Become totally committed to saving lives – whatever that cost,” said Keith Moore, director of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention. “If it means that you have to take a gun away from a loved one, if it means you have to get them mental health care.”

On Friday, the city office held a balloon release. On Saturday, it held a “Stop The Violence” Walk. On Sunday, city pages promoted “Wear Orange” day.

There is meaning behind the color orange, hunters wear it in the woods to protect themselves from being shot.

Moore said his office’s efforts are more than just symbolic. It is also taking action.

“The four primary things that we deal with is domestic violence, gun violence, trauma informed care and youth violence,” Moore said. “We have programs that are raising up and being developed in all those areas.”

Moore adds his office tries to connect people to area mental health programs. They also offer mentoring for young people.

He says conflict resolution is the biggest key to reducing gun violence in our city, and he urges parents to be watchful.

“Be aware of what your children are doing,” Moore said. “Be aware of what’s happening in your home.”

Anyone needing assistance or wanting to volunteer with the Office of Violence Prevention can click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.
MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s...
Prattville Police seeking help identifying felony theft suspect
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
The Elmore County Sheriff's deputies were led on a high speed chase early Friday afternoon.
Elmore County chase ends with suspect in custody
The Sentinel Boat Company in Wetumpka just finished making a monster catamaran. Now it's on the...
Wetumpka made super catamaran on the way to Michigan

Latest News

It’s a five-day meeting with state agriculture leaders in the nation’s Southern region. This...
SASDA holds annual meeting in Montgomery
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening
The Alabama Department of Archives and History will offer three half-day genealogy workshops on...
ADAH offering 3 summer genealogy workshops
Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night