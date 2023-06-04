Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery Saturday night.

According to MPD, units responded to the 10400 block of Chantilly Parkway due to a large crowd around 9 p.m. A vehicle leaving the area possibly fired shots in the air.

Police say there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

No further information is available at this time.

