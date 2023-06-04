Advertise
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night

Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery Saturday night.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery Saturday night.

According to MPD, units responded to the 10400 block of Chantilly Parkway due to a large crowd around 9 p.m. A vehicle leaving the area possibly fired shots in the air.

Police say there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

No further information is available at this time.

