SASDA holds annual meeting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday was day two of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture’s annual meeting.

It’s a five-day meeting with state agriculture leaders in the nation’s Southern region. This year’s meeting is taking place in Montgomery.

This year’s president, Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate says he hopes that this year’s meeting will help Southern states work together to enhance agriculture, especially with the industry making the state over $70 billion.

“We have a lot of the same issues and concerns right now. There is a big issue with the Pet Food Institute wanting to take the control away from us on animal feed so there’s just issues we are always dealing with,” said Pate.

On Sunday, attendees got to hear from two congressmen, Barry Moore, and Dale Strong, to discuss topics like the debt ceiling, America’s land being owned by China, Russia and the southern border.

“I hope it was informative. We just really came to tell the people what’s going on in D.C., tell them why we vote the way we vote and try to be clear and hope we fix some of the problems,” said Moore.

Throughout the week, guests will hear from leaders such as Senator Katie Britt, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth and Governor Ivey, along with many others.

While Pate feels this week was effective, he says this exposure is good for the state.

“I hope they feel Southern hospitality, and that’s all I’ve heard is that we’ve been good hosts to them and I hope they have a good time and enjoy Alabama. It’s sort of an economic development thing and they’re here spending money, seeing Alabama and hopefully will come back,” Pate said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.