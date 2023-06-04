Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says

A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A scuba diver in an Oklahoma lake discovered a gas grenade while under the lake’s surface, according to authorities.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the scuba diver saying he had found a type of bomb or smoke grenade while diving in Lake Murray.

Deputies arrived at the location and determined the device the diver had found was a live CS gas grenade.

Officials called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad who also confirmed the device was a CS gas grenade from around the early 2000s.

The team collected the grenade with plans to detonate it offsite.

The sheriff’s office praised the diver for locating the grenade and involving the authorities to properly dispose of it.

Officials also said others who happen upon potentially dangerous devices should contact the proper authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.
MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s...
Prattville Police seeking help identifying felony theft suspect
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
The Elmore County Sheriff's deputies were led on a high speed chase early Friday afternoon.
Elmore County chase ends with suspect in custody
The Sentinel Boat Company in Wetumpka just finished making a monster catamaran. Now it's on the...
Wetumpka made super catamaran on the way to Michigan

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites...
USPS: More than 5,300 mail carriers bitten by dogs in 2022
The Alabama Department of Archives and History will offer three half-day genealogy workshops on...
ADAH offering 3 summer genealogy workshops
Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night