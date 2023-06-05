Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.
MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California officials: Florida picked up asylum-seekers on Texas border and flew them to Sacramento
Final day of legislative session is tomorrow
After years of debate Alabama taxpayers will get a break on the state’s grocery tax. It’s one...
Alabama lawmakers push their bills’ passage before legislative session ends