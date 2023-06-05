Biscuits Split Series Against Trash Pandas, 7-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (26-25) jumped out to a 7-2 lead before severe weather caused a lengthy delay, but the butter and blue were able to hold on and split the series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-27) with a 7-4 victory on Sunday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Mason Montgomery made his 11th start this season for the Biscuits and started hot with two strikeouts in a perfect first inning. For the Trash Pandas, Landon Marceuax took the mound for the 10th time this season and retired the side in order to advance the game into the second.

The bats caught fire in the bottom of the inning when Montgomery ripped off three consecutive hits. Diego Infante brought in the first run with an RBI-single into right field and Heriberto Hernandez brought in the second off a sacrifice fly, as the Biscuits entered the third with a 2-0 lead.

Infante entered the game hitting .500 for the series with 10 hits in 20 at-bats, three doubles, and two RBIs. The designated hitter is also one of two batters to finish a game with four or more hits in as many at-bats, with Austin Shenton being the other.

The bottom of the third was headlined by Infante and Hernandez again, with the former recording a two-run single and the latter hitting a two-run double.

Montgomery had a solid day on the mound through four innings after recording five strikeouts and allowing two hits. However, former Auburn Tiger Sonny DiChiara crushed a two-run homer into the railroad tracks behind left field to put Rocket City on the board in the fourth.

Ronny Simon reached home plate off a groundout from Junior Caminero in the bottom of the inning to make the score 7-2, but weather would become a factor in the fifth.

After two-and-a-half hours, the delay finally ended, and the game resumed with John Doxakis on the mound for the Biscuits. The delay ended the day for Montgomery, who finished with two hits, two earned runs, and five strikeouts.

Rocket City made the score 7-4 after an RBI-double from Edgar Quero and an RBI-groundout from Jeremiah Jackson. Robinson Pina took the mound for the Trash Pandas in the bottom of the fifth and retired three-straight batters after allowing a leadoff single.

After neither side could bring runs across home plate, Michael Mercado checked in and looked to close the game for Montgomery. The righty did just that as the Biscuits claimed the 7-4 victory.

Doxakis (2-1) earned his second win of the season, while Marceaux (2-5) recorded his fifth loss. Michael Mercado also earned his fifth save of the season and did not allow a hit in the final inning.

The Biscuits will travel to the gulf coast to take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a six-game series next week. The first game is on Tuesday, June 6 and features a pitching matchup of Anthony Molina (2-3) for the Biscuits against Luis Palacios (3-1) for Pensacola.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on June 13 to play the Biloxi Shuckers. The series will include a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by RTJ at Capitol Hill on Thirsty Thursday, June 15; Ladies Night on Friday, June 16; Outdoors Night presented by Outdoor Alabama feat. Specialty Jerseys and Max Fireworks on Saturday, June 17th; and a Father’s Day Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Common Bond Brewers and Bark in the Park on Sunday, June 18th.

