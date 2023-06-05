Advertise
Brothers facing capital murder charges for death of 17-year-old Pinson girl

17-year-old girl dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
(Left: Ke’Andre Fuller, Right: Ke'Autay D. Fuller)
(Left: Ke’Andre Fuller, Right: Ke'Autay D. Fuller)(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Ke’Autay D. Fuller was booked in to the Jefferson County Jail Monday morning in connection to the death of 17-year-old Tatyanna Hannah.

Fuller was booked on one count of discharging a firearm in to an occupied building/vehicle, three counts of attempted murder, and one count Capital Murder.

Fuller is being held with no bond.

Original Story: On Tuesday, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued capital murder warrants against brothers for the death of 17-year-old Tatyanna Hannah.

The warrants come after detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office presented evidence pointing Monday’s shooting to the two brothers, Ke’Andre Fuller and Ke’Autay Fuller.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Overlook Place and Hillside Drive in Fairfield. Hannah was a passenger of the vehicle that was shot at.

Tatyanna Hannah
Tatyanna Hannah(Family of Tatyanna Hannah)

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the shooting and encourages anyone with information to reach out to 205-325-1450. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anyone with information on the location of Ke’Andre or Ke’Autay Fuller is encouraged to call 911.

The Fairfield shooting is the second of two with juvenile victims. A 15-year-old is also being held on the shooting of his girlfriend, Jani’ “Cupcake” Barker. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believe the shootings may be connected.

