Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Enterprise State offers scholarships for senior adults

Karl Boesen attends Enterprise State Community College to earn a degree in EMS
Karl Boesen attends Enterprise State Community College to earn a degree in EMS(Cailey Wright)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - When most people retire, they dedicate their free time to going to the lake, reading novels or keeping up with their grandchildren. Some people are like Karl Boesen and choose to use their time for getting a degree.

During his life, Boesen was a baker, a crop duster pilot and he even pursued scuba diving as a hobby. Now, he is taking up a degree in emergency medical services.

“A friend of mine in Enterprise is starting an EMS service and he asked me “do you want to volunteer?” and I said “well, I don’t know anything about EMS,” Boesen said.

Right now, Boesen is in his first semester at Enterprise State Community College where he has big plans for his degree. After spending some time as a paramedic, he will have enough experience to earn a certification for operating a hyperbaric chamber.

“Hyperberics is a way to heal people without drugs,” Boesen explained. “Right now, this is basically to improve my health and to help others.”

Before taking on an interest in medicine, Karl was a young man in Germany who was destined to be a baker.

“I was born and raised as a baker in my grandfather’s bakery. Of course, when I was born, they said “There he is. He’s the next one.” when I turned 21, I said, “Listen guys, I wanna do something else.”

Karl was told that America was “the land of opportunity.” Almost as soon as he arrived, he was drafted into the military.

“And I came on the 17th of March in ‘61 to be in the United States. And by the third of November in ‘61, I was enlisted in the army because they sent me a little notice called a draft card.”

From there he developed a passion for all things aviation. He earned his first degree from ESCC in Aviation Maintenance Technology.

He then went on to another school to earn a degree in Aviation Technology. Right now, Boesen has no plans in slowing down because he is a lifelong learner.

“Instead of moaning and groaning, get your butt up and go do something useful and learn something,” Boesen said. “And you might be even easier to get along with if you educate yourself.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening

Latest News

Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say
According to the press release from Walmart, the investment in the distribution center will...
Walmart announces $350 million investment in Cullman distribution center
Work to begin on new Pike Road community
Crews to break ground on new Pike Road community
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Dog attack leaves two injured in Tarrant