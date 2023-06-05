Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ferrari clocked going 178 mph on state highway, authorities say

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the...
The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia spotted a driver who was in an apparent hurry over the weekend.

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“There are no justifiable reasons for going that fast,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Even if you aren’t concerned about your own safety, you are putting others at risk if something goes wrong.”

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if the driver was arrested or cited in its post, but this driver would have been considered a Super Speeder in Georgia.

Super Speeders are drivers who are ticketed for driving 85 mph or faster on highways and add an additional $200 fine to speeding tickets, according to the State of Georgia.

“Slow down because next time, spike strips won’t care how fast you’re going,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.
MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10,...
Supreme Court rejects case of woman on Alabama death row
Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia
A new health clinic will provide free health screenings and other services across Alabama to...
New EJI Health Clinic to provide free screenings, services to formerly incarcerated