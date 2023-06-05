Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville(Senator Tommy Tuberville)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRIMACK COUNTY, N.H. (WBRC) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly threatening Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville.

The FBI is charging 66-year-old Brian Landry from New Hampshire with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder member of congress.

The charges stem from a message left on the senator’s office voicemail.

While the court documents don’t name Senator Tuberville directly, they do go into detail of the threats, connected to the senate’s approval of military promotions.

Senator Tuberville has been criticized for holding up more than 150 high ranking promotions to protest the military’s abortion policy.

If convicted, Landry faces up to 10 years in prison, supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.
MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead

Latest News

(Left: Ke’Andre Fuller, Right: Ke'Autay D. Fuller)
Twin brothers in custody, charged in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old Pinson girl
The Funky Goat
Restaurant owners host crawfish fundraiser in support of Dadeville shooting victims
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10,...
Supreme Court rejects case of woman on Alabama death row
Alabama's State Capital Building
Alabama only state that gives workers Davis’s birthday off