Restaurant owners host crawfish fundraiser in support of Dadeville shooting victims

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Weeks after a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party, leaving four dead and dozens more injured, the city of Dadeville soaked up the sun during a crawfish boil in the Downtown area over the weekend.

The event was hosted by a local restaurant, ‘The Funky Goat,’ which has played a significant role in relief efforts.

The ‘Mudda-Buggin-Hot Boils’ group from Montgomery provided the crawfish for the event. Business owners from The Funky Goat say they wanted to do something to help people and have a good time while doing it.

“Well, I love crawfish first of all, and I just thought about if I can do something I love and help other people. I just went with it. That’s what we want people to come and join us. Listen to music, eat good crawfish and just have fun.”

If you want to donate to the ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund, click here.

