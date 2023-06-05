Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.
MPD officer injured in high speed chase, suspect in custody
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
Breaking free of financial stress during vacation
Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation
Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation
Apple's new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is coming next year.
Apple unveils mixed reality headset 'Vision Pro'
The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?