ADPH outlines steps to help with wastewater disposal access in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is outlining steps its taking to help Lowndes County residents get access to adequate water and sewage systems.

ADPH has entered into a new agreement with the United States departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to take immediate actions on the raw sewage exposure issues in Lowndes County. This agreement only covers septic tank systems, not municipal sewers.

According to the ADPH, the department will no longer fine Lowndes County residents - or report them to the police - for not having working septic tanks. It also means residents will not be fined or face jail time because they straight pipe or rely on septic systems that do not work properly. This also means people will not lose their property because they cannot afford to install their own septic systems that work properly.

However, residents must take action themselves. They must provide ADPH with their current method of wastewater disposal and/or apply with ADPH to receive a government-approved septic system.

ADPH is asking people with straight pipes or faulty septic tanks in Lowndes County to contact them at 334-206-5373 or by going to the ADPH website.

