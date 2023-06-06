Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADPH outlines steps to help with wastewater disposal access in Lowndes County

septic tank
septic tank(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is outlining steps its taking to help Lowndes County residents get access to adequate water and sewage systems.

ADPH has entered into a new agreement with the United States departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to take immediate actions on the raw sewage exposure issues in Lowndes County. This agreement only covers septic tank systems, not municipal sewers.

According to the ADPH, the department will no longer fine Lowndes County residents - or report them to the police - for not having working septic tanks. It also means residents will not be fined or face jail time because they straight pipe or rely on septic systems that do not work properly. This also means people will not lose their property because they cannot afford to install their own septic systems that work properly.

However, residents must take action themselves. They must provide ADPH with their current method of wastewater disposal and/or apply with ADPH to receive a government-approved septic system.

ADPH is asking people with straight pipes or faulty septic tanks in Lowndes County to contact them at 334-206-5373 or by going to the ADPH website.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night

Latest News

Social media, anxiety and your kids
ADPH encourages parents to regulate children’s social media intake
Future of Gas Stoves in the U.S.
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Dog attack leaves 2 injured in Tarrant
FILE - People wait in line outside the Supreme Court in Washington to listen to oral arguments...
Supreme Court tossed out heart of Voting Rights Act a decade ago, prompting wave of new voting rules