Alabama House Republicans seek terrorist designation for Antifa

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House Republican Caucus announced on Monday it has unanimously approved a resolution by State Rep. Chip Brown (R - Hollinger’s Island) that calls upon the federal government to officially declare Antifa-affiliated groups as “terrorist organizations.

”Because Republicans hold a supermajority in the chamber, issue-related caucus resolutions carry the same weight and importance as House resolutions.”The radical liberal groups that operate under the Antifa banner use rioting, violence, arson, intimidation, and even murder in order to advance and promote their radical leftist agenda, and far too often, their actions occur without punishment,” Brown said.

“Antifa and its affiliates are the very definition of domestic terrorists, and it is time for the federal government to classify and treat them the same as ISIS, Al Qaeda, and other organizations that utilize the same violent tactics.”

The resolution also documents specific examples of Antifa’s history of committing violence against journalists and individuals during civil protests, doxing and threatening employees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, disregarding the authority of law enforcement officers, and other transgressions.

”D.C. Democrats and the liberals who control the mainstream media often portray Antifa as a group of mischievous children engaging in pranks rather than the violent and destructive organized effort that it is,” House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen (R - Hartselle) said.

“Because of their history and the danger they pose, the Alabama House Republican Caucus feels strongly that Joe Biden, Congress, and the U.S. Justice Department must take steps to officially classify Antifa and its adherents as domestic terrorist organizations.”

Copies of the House Republican Caucus resolution are being sent to the White House, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and members of the Alabama congressional delegation.

