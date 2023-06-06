Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Anniston uses thousands to share more civil rights history

Anniston getting money for Civil Rights Trail
Anniston getting money for Civil Rights Trail
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People are most likely to picture Birmingham or Montgomery when they think of the Civil Rights Movement, but the city of Anniston also played a role. The city of Anniston is getting thousands of dollars to share their city’s history.

They’re getting $74,800 from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights grant program allowing history makers to tell these stories in their own words through the city’s civil rights trail.

“At each of the 12 stops, you will find a big steel placard that tells the story and significance of that location,” says Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges. “It will also have a QR code you can scan with your smartphone. That takes you to the city’s website where you can see pictures and read stories.”

This was a service the city had previously but lost, and now, with this funding, they can bring it back better than ever to ensure future generations know their history.

“You only see a bit of the story when you read the headline,” says Hodges. “But when you sit down and get to read the entire history and significance of an event or an individual that took a stand in a moment of bravery and history, then you get an even better appreciation.”

Hodges says they are currently waiting for the funds to come in. Once they do, they will begin working with the National Park Service and prepare for the story mapping by collecting photos and interactive items to add to their civil rights trail.

To learn more about the trail, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening

Latest News

Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say
According to the press release from Walmart, the investment in the distribution center will...
Walmart announces $350 million investment in Cullman distribution center
Work to begin on new Pike Road community
Crews to break ground on new Pike Road community
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Dog attack leaves two injured in Tarrant