Country artist Lee Brice set to perform at Wind Creek Atmore

Lee Brice performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin...
Lee Brice performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Grammy nominee Lee Brice is headed to perform at Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore Amphitheater

The concert will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

According to a release, Brice is one of the “most played Country artists” with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams and over four billion plays on Pandora.

Brice is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he’s taken nine radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, and others have recorded his songs, and he’s performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC’s Today, ABC’s The Bachelor, NBC’s The Voice, and FOX’s Miss USA 2018.

Brice reached the top spot on Country Radio with his Platinum-selling song “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior number ones: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated as Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards.

For ticket information, please visit this website.

