Dog attack leaves two injured in Tarrant

Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in Tarrant on Tuesday morning.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were transported to a nearby medical facility after being attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday morning.

Police say the attack occurred at 5:30 a.m. at Chief Billy Hewitt Park just off Pinson Valley Parkway. Video captured by a WBRC photographer showed one victim with her arm heavily bandaged and the other on a stretcher being taken to receive medical care.

Tarrant police say that officers shot at the dogs, but both animals ran into a wooded area, leaving behind a blood trail.

It is unknown what breed of dog the animals are.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

