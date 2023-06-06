Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn

Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn
Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn(Source: Donghee America)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Donghee America is creating 100 additional jobs by expanding its presence in Auburn.

Donghee America is investing $63 million by expanding to a 195,000-square-foot addition to the company’s existing facilities in Auburn’s Technology Park West.

This expansion will allow Donghee to diversify its product portfolio. Once the expansion is complete, the company will begin manufacturing cases that support and protect battery packs for electric vehicles.

Donghee established its first U.S. facility in Auburn in 2013, producing blow molded fuel tanks for the company’s key customers, Hyundai and Kia.

“We have had a great experience in Auburn since locating here 10 years ago,” said Jaeeun Shin, president of Donghee America. “The business environment, continued community support and strategic location to all three Hyundai and Kia plants that will produce the upcoming EV models made it an easy decision to select Auburn for this new line of business. In Korea, we have manufactured battery pack cases for several years and are excited to add this technology to the U.S. market.”

Donghee America is the first Hyundai and Kia supplier in the US to manufacture battery pack cases as they prepare to begin production of electric vehicle models at their plants in Montgomery; West Point, Georgia; and Savannah, Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - People wait in line outside the Supreme Court in Washington to listen to oral arguments...
Supreme Court tossed out heart of Voting Rights Act a decade ago, prompting wave of new voting rules
Fire crews battling church fire in Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham
Massive fire engulfs former church building in Birmingham neighborhood
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Warrior Police respond to video showing officers punching suspect
Warrior Police Chief responds to controversial video showing officers punching man