Donghee America invests $63M in manufacturing operation in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Donghee America is creating 100 additional jobs by expanding its presence in Auburn.

Donghee America is investing $63 million by expanding to a 195,000-square-foot addition to the company’s existing facilities in Auburn’s Technology Park West.

This expansion will allow Donghee to diversify its product portfolio. Once the expansion is complete, the company will begin manufacturing cases that support and protect battery packs for electric vehicles.

Donghee established its first U.S. facility in Auburn in 2013, producing blow molded fuel tanks for the company’s key customers, Hyundai and Kia.

“We have had a great experience in Auburn since locating here 10 years ago,” said Jaeeun Shin, president of Donghee America. “The business environment, continued community support and strategic location to all three Hyundai and Kia plants that will produce the upcoming EV models made it an easy decision to select Auburn for this new line of business. In Korea, we have manufactured battery pack cases for several years and are excited to add this technology to the U.S. market.”

Donghee America is the first Hyundai and Kia supplier in the US to manufacture battery pack cases as they prepare to begin production of electric vehicle models at their plants in Montgomery; West Point, Georgia; and Savannah, Georgia.

