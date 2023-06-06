First Alert: Heat, humidity and isolated storms are here to stay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So far the month of June has been hot, but seasonably so... even though summer doesn’t officially start for another two weeks. The season of spending time outdoors is already upon us, so if you have any plans at all this week, whether that is getting some yard work done or relaxing by the pool, do know that there are not any major changes coming our way.

Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day this week, which is normal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will only fall into the mid and upper 60s most mornings; if you are looking for comfortable conditions, you will either want to get up early or delay activities until the early evening because the middle of the day is when we will be the hottest.

Another staple of summertime here in Alabama: pop-up showers and thunderstorms. It doesn’t rain all day, and it doesn’t rain on everyone, but each afternoon we will dodge a few isolated storms that could linger into the early evening.

Coverage is never widespread and a majority of locations will remain dry, but don’t be caught off guard if a batch of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds forms over your location. Remember if you are outside and hear thunder roar, go indoors and wait out the storm, they are typically short lived this time of the year.

Those who do not contend with rain, will see a mix of sun and clouds in the sky... hot and muggy conditions are also forecast each day, making it feel a tad bit warmer than the number on the thermometer.

Also a First Alert heads up, there is some indication that a weak boundary will try to move across Alabama on Thursday, that could increase rain coverage a bit more late week, something we will watch closely, but as of this typing, most days look like carbon copies of each other.

