Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who led police on a high-speed pursuit Monday night died when his vehicle crashed, multiple sources confirm.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the victim as 51-year-old William Earl Durham of Daleville.

The chase began in Daleville after an apparent traffic stop revealed the suspect had outstanding arrest warrants, though court records do no reflect an Alabama warrant.

The pursuit headed east along U.S. 84 then turned south on Alabama Highway 123 and ended in Geneva County about 7:45 when his vehicle ran off the roadway.

The roadway that connects Wirckburg to Hartford was closed several hours.

Alabama state troopers are handling the investigation.

