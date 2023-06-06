Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fleeing suspect dies in Geneva County: Reports

The chase began in Daleville after an apparent traffic stop revealed the suspect had outstanding arrest warrants.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who led police on a high-speed pursuit Monday night died when his vehicle crashed, multiple sources confirm.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the victim as 51-year-old William Earl Durham of Daleville.

The chase began in Daleville after an apparent traffic stop revealed the suspect had outstanding arrest warrants, though court records do no reflect an Alabama warrant.

The pursuit headed east along U.S. 84 then turned south on Alabama Highway 123 and ended in Geneva County about 7:45 when his vehicle ran off the roadway.

The roadway that connects Wirckburg to Hartford was closed several hours.

Alabama state troopers are handling the investigation.

The pursuit headed east along U.S. 84 then turned south on Alabama Highway 123 and ended in...
The pursuit headed east along U.S. 84 then turned south on Alabama Highway 123 and ended in Geneva County about 7:45 when his vehicle ran off the roadway.(WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening

Latest News

Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say
According to the press release from Walmart, the investment in the distribution center will...
Walmart announces $350 million investment in Cullman distribution center
Work to begin on new Pike Road community
Crews to break ground on new Pike Road community
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Dog attack leaves two injured in Tarrant