New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground

Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A brand new neighborhood officially breaks ground in Pike Road Tuesday.

Kinsley is a 577-acre master-planned community built around a 16-acre lake. It’s in the McDade community of Pike Road, not far from where the town plans to build its new high school.

The Kinsley neighborhood will have amenities like pickleball courts, a dog spa, dog parks for both small and large animals, a pool and splash pad, and a fitness center. The new homes will feature “thoughtful living” concepts like a secure-package-drop-off area, dedicated pet spaces, and a “morning kitchen” to help hide small appliances.

This is a Lowder New Homes development. Some folks who already lived in Pike Road pushed against the project as it was seeking approval from the Pike Road Town Council, citing traffic congestion and school overcrowding. So, Lowder made some adjustments to help ease those concerns, reducing the number of homes to be built and including more green space in the plan.

Construction of actual homes is expected to start in the winter. The official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Kinsley neighborhood is set for 9:30 a.m.

