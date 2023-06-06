No bond set for man in 2022 porn case after facing Lee County jury

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No bond set for an East Alabama man after facing a grand jury regarding a six-count indictment of possession of child pornography, says Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

According to the sheriff, Johnston Taylor faced a grand jury last Friday for the previous charges he received last June.

You may recall Taylor being the man responsible for the crash that killed Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, in 2019.

Following his appearance, he was taken into custody and given an additional indictment of submitting synthetic urine.

Taylor is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday, July 18.

