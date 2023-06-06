Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

No bond set for man in 2022 porn case after facing Lee County jury

Johnston Edward Taylor
Johnston Edward Taylor(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No bond set for an East Alabama man after facing a grand jury regarding a six-count indictment of possession of child pornography, says Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

According to the sheriff, Johnston Taylor faced a grand jury last Friday for the previous charges he received last June.

You may recall Taylor being the man responsible for the crash that killed Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, in 2019.

Following his appearance, he was taken into custody and given an additional indictment of submitting synthetic urine.

Taylor is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday, July 18.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking heat, humidity and isolated storm chances

Latest News

Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment
A man has been charged in a traffic crash that caused over $100,000 worth of damage to...
Man charged after Millbrook wastewater station ‘extensively’ damaged
Renewed push statewide to widen I-65 in Alabama
Interstate 65 traffic generic.
Alabama lawmakers push to widen I-65 statewide
septic tank
ADPH outlines steps to help with wastewater disposal access in Lowndes County