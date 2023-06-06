Advertise
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.

Montgomery police have charged Desmond Lowe Jr., 25, in the fatal shooting of Donald Bell, Jr., 28, of Montgomery.

The shooting happened Saturday in the area of North University Drive around 9:12 p.m.

Lowe was taken into custody Monday with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

No other information, including a possible motive for the shooting, has been publicly released.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

