Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.

Montgomery police have charged Desmond Lowe Jr., 25, in the fatal shooting of Donald Bell, Jr., 28, of Montgomery.

The shooting happened Saturday in the area of North University Drive around 9:12 p.m.

Lowe was taken into custody Monday with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

No other information, including a possible motive for the shooting, has been publicly released.

