Truck collides with train in Tallassee, closes roadway

A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.

According to the Tallassee Police Department, the incident happened on Highway 229. The roadway will be shut down for an extended amount of time.

Google Maps shows a traffic delay near Milstead Road, which is close to Interstate 85, exit 26.

Details about the crash, including any injuries, are unknown at this time.

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternate route.

