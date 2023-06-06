Truck collides with train in Tallassee, closes roadway

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.

According to the Tallassee Police Department, the incident happened on Highway 229. The roadway will be shut down for an extended amount of time.

Google Maps shows a traffic delay near Milstead Road, which is close to Interstate 85, exit 26.

Details about the crash, including any injuries, are unknown at this time.

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternate route.

